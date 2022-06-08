Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What struggling businesses can do to weather the economic storm

By Naresh R. Pandit, Professor of International Business, University of East Anglia
Rather than rebounding in 2022, economic conditions in the UK have deteriorated. Forecasts for growth in 2022 and the year after have been cut dramatically.

The reasons for this are well documented. Take your pick from soaring energy costs, supply chain disruptions, the impact of COVID-19 and post Brexit difficulties. All of these have led to rising uncertainty. And nor is the UK unique; all G7 economies have had their growth…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


