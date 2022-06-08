Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID: six ways long-term smell loss can affect us

By Johan N. Lundström, Associate Professor, Department of Clinical Neuroscience, Karolinska Institutet
Early in the pandemic, multiple studies showed that about half of people with COVID lost their sense of smell (called anosmia) at some point during the course of infection. Roughly an additional 20% to 35% experienced a clinical reduction in their ability to smell (hyposmia).

Although more recent evidence suggests omicron might not lead to smell…The Conversation


