Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Training local leaders in mediation can reduce violence: positive results in Nigeria

By Rebecca Jayne Wolfe, Senior lecturer, University of Chicago
Share this article
Violence and insecurity are plaguing the northern parts of Nigeria. Banditry, kidnapping and other forms of indiscriminate violence have risen sharply during the pandemic.

Read more: Toxic mix…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Parkinson’s disease: bad dreams could be an early warning sign – new study
~ Primaries are getting more crowded with candidates, and that's good news for extremists and bad news for voters
~ Buy now, pay later: Apple will now lend you money to keep you spending and expand its empire
~ Gig economy: ride-hailing and takeaway firms may not survive the cost of living crisis
~ Anything & Everything gives us a glance into the lives teenagers are constructing online
~ Remote learning was even tougher for migrant parents. Here’s what they want schools to know in case lockdowns return
~ New rules for crypto assets will protect consumers and innovators
~ What’s Japanese for ‘ruck’? Turning rugby’s technical terms into an international language
~ First periods can come as a shock. 5 ways to support your kid when they get theirs
~ Do people drive differently in the rain? Here's what the research says
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2022 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS