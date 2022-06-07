Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

This mosquito species from Papua New Guinea was lost for 90 years – until a photographer snapped a picture of it in Australia

By Cameron Webb, Clinical Associate Professor and Principal Hospital Scientist, University of Sydney
Craig Williams, Professor and Dean of Programs (Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences), University of South Australia
Larissa Braz Sousa, PhD candidate on citizen science and public health, University of South Australia
Marlene Walter, Masters of Research Student, Walter and Eliza Hall Institute
Share this article
There are already plenty of mosquitoes in Australia. They bring pest and public health risks to many parts of the country.

Now a new species of mosquito, Aedes shehzadae, has been discovered 90 years after the first (and only other observation) of it in Papua New Guinea – and it’s thanks to citizen science.

Mosquitoes and their health threats


Mosquitoes are simple creatures, but they pose complex health risks. The recent widespread arrival of Japanese encephalitis virus, which caused dozens of cases of diseaseThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The housing game has changed – interest rate hikes hurt more than before
~ What triggers the 'trigger laws' that could ban abortions?
~ Cannabis for therapeutic use is still out of reach for many sick New Zealanders, despite changes in the law
~ Judy Garland at 100: more than just a star, Garland shaped the modern movie musical
~ 'Fixing the aged care crisis' won't be easy, with just 5% of nursing homes above next year's mandatory staffing targets
~ New Education Minister Jason Clare can fix the teacher shortage crisis - but not with Labor's election plan
~ Ways of Seeing at 50: an icy blast of a book about male voyeurism, art, capitalism and so much more
~ Shifting seasons: using Indigenous knowledge and western science to help address climate change impacts
~ Need to renew your passport? The weird history of Australian passports explains how they got so expensive
~ Ending child hunger and food insecurity needs to be a top priority in Canada as well as globally
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter