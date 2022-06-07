Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Education Minister Jason Clare can fix the teacher shortage crisis - but not with Labor's election plan

By Pasi Sahlberg, Professor of Education, Southern Cross University
Share this article
The teacher shortage in Australia has reached crisis levels. We will fix this by improving the conditions for existing teachers, not with cash incentives for university students.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The housing game has changed – interest rate hikes hurt more than before
~ What triggers the 'trigger laws' that could ban abortions?
~ Cannabis for therapeutic use is still out of reach for many sick New Zealanders, despite changes in the law
~ Judy Garland at 100: more than just a star, Garland shaped the modern movie musical
~ 'Fixing the aged care crisis' won't be easy, with just 5% of nursing homes above next year's mandatory staffing targets
~ This mosquito species from Papua New Guinea was lost for 90 years – until a photographer snapped a picture of it in Australia
~ Ways of Seeing at 50: an icy blast of a book about male voyeurism, art, capitalism and so much more
~ Shifting seasons: using Indigenous knowledge and western science to help address climate change impacts
~ Need to renew your passport? The weird history of Australian passports explains how they got so expensive
~ Ending child hunger and food insecurity needs to be a top priority in Canada as well as globally
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter