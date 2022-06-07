Shifting seasons: using Indigenous knowledge and western science to help address climate change impacts
By Karin Gerhardt, PhD student, James Cook University
Jon C. Day, PSM, Adjunct Senior Research Fellow, ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies, James Cook University
Larissa Hale, Yuku Baja Muliku Traditional Owner
Scott F. Heron, Associate Professor in Physics, James Cook University
Australia’s Traditional Owners have survived climate shifts before. Bringing traditional ecological knowledge in contact with western climate scientists could help First Nations survive this one.
Tuesday, June 7, 2022