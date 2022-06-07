Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

There's violence every election season in Nigeria: what can be done to stop it

By Samuel Oyewole, Lecturer, Political Science, Federal University, Oye Ekiti
Violence is one of the recurrent features of Nigeria’s electoral history and democratic journey since independence in 1960. The country invariably sees an escalation of violence in the period before, during and after elections.

The country’s electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission, has already begun to raise the alarm ahead of a poll scheduled for February…The Conversation


