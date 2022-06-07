Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Deregistration of NGO Odhikar detrimental to human rights work

By Amnesty International
Authorities in Bangladesh must immediately rescind the decision to arbitrarily deregister the NGO Odhikar and allow the leading human rights group in the country to function without fear of reprisals, Amnesty International said today. In a letter issued by the NGO Affairs Bureau of Bangladesh on 5 June 2022, the renewal of Odhikar's registration was […]


© Amnesty International -


