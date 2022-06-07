Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Olympics: IOC Heeds Calls to Embed Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image The Olympic flag is displayed at the entrance of the IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 23, 2020. © 2020 Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP (Nyon) – The International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) progress update released on May 20, 2022, is an important step toward adopting a desperately needed human rights strategic framework, the Sport & Rights Alliance said today. The move follows decades of calls from civil society and addresses several long-time demands from nongovernmental organizations and trade unions. “The International Olympic Committee should…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Ice world: Antarctica's riskiest glacier is under assault from below and losing its grip
~ Global arms industry getting shakeup by war in Ukraine – and China and US look like winners from Russia’s stumbles
~ School mental health resources critical to ensuring safe school environments
~ Changes are coming to school meals nationwide – an expert in food policy explains
~ What is ectopic pregnancy? A reproductive health expert explains
~ As one of Vladimir Putin's closest advisers on Ukraine, Nicolai Patrushev spreads disinformation and outlandish conspiracy theories
~ Biden throws US solar industry a lifeline with tariff relief, but can incentives bring manufacturing back?
~ How a public hearing is different from an investigation – and what that means for the Jan. 6 committee
~ Britain's first wetland 'super reserve' offers boost to nature-based solutions to climate change
~ Fiction about abortion confronts the complicated history of gender, sexuality and women’s rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter