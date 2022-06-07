Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: End abuse of criminal proceedings against Selahattin Demirtaş

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Selahattin Demirtaş, former co-chair of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), was among MPs jailed on November 4, 2016. His vacant seat in the general assembly of Turkey’s parliament is shown here marked with his photo. © 2016 HDP The prolonged and unlawful detention of Selahattin Demirtaş constitutes a serious breach of his human rights and represents a deepening of the rule of law crisis in Turkey. The Turkish authorities should release him from detention, drop the abusive criminal proceedings against him and refrain from weaponizing the law to stifle the exercise…


