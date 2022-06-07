Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Allow Newly Arrived Rohingya Access to Asylum

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Thai authorities detain 59 ethnic Rohingya found stranded on an island off the coast of Satun province, Thailand. © 2022 Thai Naval Area Command 3 (Bangkok) – The Thai government should provide recently rescued Rohingya asylum seekers with assistance and immediate access to procedures to determine their refugee status, Human Rights Watch said today. On June 4, 2022, the Thai navy found 59 Rohingya – 31 men, 23 women, and 5 children – from Myanmar stranded on Koh Dong Island near Satun province in southern Thailand. The navy took them ashore and detained them at the…


© Human Rights Watch -


