Human Rights Observatory

Novel in-ear technology could allow chewing to replace the batteries in hearing aids

By Michel Demuynck, Candidat au doctorat en biomécanique, École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS)
We have underestimated the energy potential of our ears: deformations in the ear canal could be used to power in-ear technologies.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


