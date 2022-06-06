Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What's taking the biggest toll on our mental health? Disconnection, financial stress and long waits for care

By Marlee Bower, Research Fellow, Matilda Centre for Research in Mental Health and Substance Use, University of Sydney
Maree Teesson, Professor & Director of The Matilda Centre. Chair, Australia's Mental Health Think Tank, University of Sydney
Scarlett Smout, PhD Candidate and Research Program Officer at The Matilda Centre for Research in Mental Health & Substance Use and Australia's Mental Health Think Tank, University of Sydney
Share this article
We asked over 1,000 Australians about their mental health concerns. Without being prompted, participants consistently highlighted three: service barriers, financial stress, and social disconnection.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Boris Johnson wins 'no-confidence' vote: but the margin will make him nervous
~ Here are the terrible costs of Vladimir Putin's enduring war in Ukraine
~ Online Streaming Act claims to level the playing field … but for whom?
~ Novel in-ear technology could allow chewing to replace the batteries in hearing aids
~ Long-standing systems for sustainable farming could feed people and the planet — if industry is willing to step back
~ Monkeypox: ‘This is an entirely new spread of the disease’
~ Do AI systems really have their own secret language?
~ Where has the joy of working in Australian universities gone?
~ Why the RBA shouldn't obsess over inflation when it sets interest rates
~ 'Accidental Napalm' turns 50: the generation-defining image capturing the futility of the Vietnam war
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter