What's taking the biggest toll on our mental health? Disconnection, financial stress and long waits for care
By Marlee Bower, Research Fellow, Matilda Centre for Research in Mental Health and Substance Use, University of Sydney
Maree Teesson, Professor & Director of The Matilda Centre. Chair, Australia's Mental Health Think Tank, University of Sydney
Scarlett Smout, PhD Candidate and Research Program Officer at The Matilda Centre for Research in Mental Health & Substance Use and Australia's Mental Health Think Tank, University of Sydney
We asked over 1,000 Australians about their mental health concerns. Without being prompted, participants consistently highlighted three: service barriers, financial stress, and social disconnection.
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 6, 2022