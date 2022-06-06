Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Technology is alienating people – and it's not just those who are older

By Carolyn Wilson-Nash, Lecturer, Marketing and Retail, Stirling Management School, University of Stirling
Julie Tinson, Professor of Marketing, University of Stirling
We take it for granted that technology brings people closer together and improves our access to essential products and services. If you can’t imagine life without your smartphone, it’s easy to forget that people who can’t or don’t want to engage with the latest technology are being left behind.

For example, there have recently been reports that cashless payment systems for car parking in the UK are seeing older drivers…The Conversation


