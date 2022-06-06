Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russian artists grapple with the same dilemma as their Soviet forebears – to stay or to go?

By Clementine Fujimura, Professor of Anthropology, Area Studies and Russian, United States Naval Academy
With few exceptions, most Russian artists who oppose the war have been relegated to releasing songs, posting artwork or publishing articles on social media.

Boris Grebenshchikov is one artist who took to social media in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On April 16, 2022, Grebenshchikov…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


