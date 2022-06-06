Why are so many big tech whistleblowers women? Here is what the research shows
By Francine Berman, Director of Public Interest Technology and Stuart Rice Research Professor, UMass Amherst
Jennifer Lundquist, Professor of Sociology, UMass Amherst
Frances Haugen, Timnit Gebru and Janneke Parrish are at the forefront of a group of high-profile women calling out big tech. Is there a connection between their gender and their role as whistleblowers?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 6, 2022