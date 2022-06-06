Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico: Asylum Seekers Face Abuses at Southern Border

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Mexican Marine orders a group of migrants from Bangladesh, India and Pakistan off a bus at an immigration checkpoint outside the town of Viva Mexico, near Tapachula, in Chiapas state, Mexico, June 21, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Oliver de Ros (Los Angeles) – Migrants and asylum seekers who enter Mexico through its southern border face abuses and struggle to obtain protection or legal status as a result of policies aimed at preventing them from reaching the US, Human Rights Watch said today. As leaders meet in Los Angeles for the Summit of the Americas, they should commit…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


