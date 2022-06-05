Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Louisa Lim's 'outstanding' portrait of a dispossessed, defiant Hong Kong is the activist journalism we need

By Kevin Carrico, Senior Lecturer, Chinese Studies, Monash University
Share this article
Louisa Lim’s ‘haunting testimonial’ to Hong Kong reveals a politically engaged and dynamic civil society beneath the surface of an unrelenting reign of terror.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ A century-old double standard: like Labor leaders before him, Albanese is being told he can't manage money
~ Get out and go fungal: why it's a bumper time to spot our native fungi
~ You no longer need surgery to be diagnosed with endometriosis. Here's what's changed
~ The inequity of Job-ready Graduates for students must be brought to a quick end. Here's how
~ Young Australian voters helped swing the election – and could do it again next time
~ Ukraine diaries: art in the face of the war
~ Trinidad & Tobago's opposition leader gets into hot water over ‘slave master’ rebuttal
~ View from The Hill: Ten women in shadow cabinet, and Nationals grab trade job
~ We still need a vaccine patent waiver, but not the one on offer at the World Trade Organization meeting
~ D-Day: The politics involved in how war should be memorialized and remembered
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter