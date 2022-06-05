Listening to asthma and COPD: An AI-powered wearable could monitor respiratory health
By Nicole Y.K. Li-Jessen, Associate Professor of Communication Sciences and Disorders, McGill University
Andreas M. Kist, Assistant Professor, Artificial Intelligence in Communication Disorders, Friedrich–Alexander University Erlangen–Nürnberg (FAU)
Researchers are developing an AI-powered device to detect asthma and COPD symptoms in real-time for faster treatment. The ‘patch’ listens to airway sounds, but filters out speech to protect privacy.
© The Conversation
- Sunday, June 5, 2022