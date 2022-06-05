The award-winning African documentary project that goes inside the lives of migrants
By Liani Maasdorp, Senior lecturer in Screen Production and Film and Television Studies, University of Cape Town
Julia Cain, Lecturer in Screen Production and Film Theory & Practice, University of Cape Town
Lifting awards at film festivals is just the start of the journey for documentaries like The Last Shelter (Mali), No U-Turn (Nigeria) and No Simple Way Home (South Sudan).
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, June 5, 2022