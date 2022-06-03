Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Indian American spelling bee dominance may fuel educational inequities

By Pawan Dhingra, Professor of Sociology and American Studies; Faculty Equity and Inclusion Officer, Amherst College
Ensuring that children hone skills and build up credentials at a young age is part of a long-term plan common among the South Asian parents who immigrate to the United States.The Conversation


