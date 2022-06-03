Tolerance.ca
A root cause of flooding in Accra: developers clogging up the city's wetlands

By Christopher Gordon, Founding Director, Institute for Environmental and Sanitation Studies, University of Ghana
Ghana has six designated Ramsar sites. These are wetlands designated under the criteria of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, an international treaty that seeks to protect them. In Ghana, these sites are mainly along the coast and are meant to be protected as set out in the convention. But the sites have become targets for property developers whose activities are leading to a decline in the flood resilience of many parts of the capital, Accra. Environmental scientist Chris Gordon explains the functions of wetlands and…The Conversation


