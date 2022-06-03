Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Top UN Official Should Focus on Rights in Central Asia

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Riot police officers holding 12-gauge shotguns, which can fire both lethal and less-lethal ammunition, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Vladimir Tretyakov Next week’s visit to Central Asia by United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed comes at a crucial time. There are serious human rights concerns across the region, including killings of civilians by security forces, detention of human rights activists and journalists, limits on free speech and freedom of assembly, and restrictions on women’s rights and those of minority…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


