Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Social media spreads rumours about COVID vaccine harms ... but it doesn't always start them

By Katie Attwell, Associate professor, The University of Western Australia
Tauel Harper, Senior Lecturer, Media and Communication, UWA, The University of Western Australia
Contrary to the popular belief that social media creates rumours about COVID vaccine harms, new research suggests social media generally only aids the spread of these rumours.The Conversation


