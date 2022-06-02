Social media spreads rumours about COVID vaccine harms ... but it doesn't always start them
By Katie Attwell, Associate professor, The University of Western Australia
Tauel Harper, Senior Lecturer, Media and Communication, UWA, The University of Western Australia
Contrary to the popular belief that social media creates rumours about COVID vaccine harms, new research suggests social media generally only aids the spread of these rumours.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 2nd 2022