Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Friday essay: 'I said no' – Nie's refusal and the troubling question of Pacific slavery in Australia

By Penny Edmonds, Matthew Flinders Professor, Flinders University
Share this article
In 1881, a Pacific Islander woman brought here to walk on a sugar cane plantation ran away. She was violently retrieved by her employer. Her story sheds moving light on a dark history of exploitation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ukraine recap: bogged down in the bloody Donbas region
~ Imprisoned citizens face barriers to voting in Ontario
~ What 5 previous congressional investigations can teach us about the House Jan. 6 committee hearings
~ 50 years after ‘Napalm Girl,’ myths distort the reality behind a horrific photo of the Vietnam War and exaggerate its impact
~ Could Australia's new independent and Green MPs be key to better trans-Tasman relations?
~ Social media spreads rumours about COVID vaccine harms ... but it doesn't always start them
~ Teachers' stress isn't just an individual thing – it's about their schools too
~ This Australian grasshopper gave up sex 250,000 years ago and it's doing fine
~ What would King Charles mean for the monarchy, Australia and the republican movement?
~ Herd immunity was sold as the path out of the pandemic. Here's why we're not talking about it any more
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter