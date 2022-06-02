'End the genocide': Little action on MMIWG calls for justice in the 3 years since the national inquiry concluded
By David MacDonald, Professor of Political Science, University of Guelph
Andrea Breen, Associate Professor, Family Relations and Human Development, University of Guelph
Norma Jacobs, Elder in Residence, Brantford Campus, Wilfrid Laurier University
The government needs to implement its proposed action plan. The families of the missing and murdered put their trust in a federal inquiry process, but have yet to receive that justice.
- Thursday, June 2nd 2022