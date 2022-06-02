Teachers often struggle to address mass traumatic events in class
By Jennifer Greif Green, Associate Professor of Special Education, Boston University
Jonathan S. Comer, Professor of Psychology and Psychiatry, Florida International University
Melissa Holt, Associate Professor of Counseling Psychology, Boston University
After the Paris attacks of 2015 – a series of attacks in which gunmen opened fire on nightspots and a concert hall in Paris – a U.S.-based high school teacher of French described her failure to discuss the attacks in class as a “lost opportunity.”
“I was working through my own feelings and did not know how to approach it,” she told us in a survey after the attacks. “I only talked about it when the students brought it up and I kept conversations short.
"I think I should have been more open,…
