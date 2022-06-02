Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigerian property crime could be reduced if neighbourhoods were better designed

By Adewumi Badiora, Department of Urban and Regional Planning, Olabisi Onabanjo University
Nigeria has a very high crime rate. The Global Peace Index ranked it the world’s 17th least peaceful state. Discussion of crime in Nigeria tends to focus on insurgency, terrorism and kidnapping, but other types of crime are thriving too.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, 134,663 cases of offences were reported in 2017. Offences against…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


