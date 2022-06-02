Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Regulating online hate will have unintended, but predictable, consequences

By Garth Davies, Associate professor, Criminology, Simon Fraser University
Sarah Negrin, Masters student, Criminology, Simon Fraser University
The Canadian government is currently holding consultations on a new online hate bill. This bill would update Bill C-36, which addresses hate propaganda, hate crimes and hate speech; the amendment died following the election call last year.

Hate propagated on social media and other online spaces has grown exponentially in the past couple of years, driven…The Conversation


