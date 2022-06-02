Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should Australia introduce menstrual leave? Yes, but we need other period-friendly policies as well

By Sarah Duffy, Senior Lecturer, School of Business, Western Sydney University
Emilee Gilbert, Associate professor, Western Sydney University
Michelle O'Shea, Senior Lecturer, School of Business, Western Sydney University
Mike Armour, Adjunct Research Fellow, MRINZ; Senior research fellow in reproductive health, Western Sydney University
Spain recently announced plans to legislate menstrual leave. This is extra leave for those who experience severe period pain. The decision has sparked public debate about whether Australia should introduce a similar scheme.

More than 90% of women under 25 report regular period pain and there is little…The Conversation


