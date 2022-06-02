Should Australia introduce menstrual leave? Yes, but we need other period-friendly policies as well
By Sarah Duffy, Senior Lecturer, School of Business, Western Sydney University
Emilee Gilbert, Associate professor, Western Sydney University
Michelle O'Shea, Senior Lecturer, School of Business, Western Sydney University
Mike Armour, Adjunct Research Fellow, MRINZ; Senior research fellow in reproductive health, Western Sydney University
Spain recently announced plans to legislate menstrual leave. This is extra leave for those who experience severe period pain. The decision has sparked public debate about whether Australia should introduce a similar scheme.
More than 90% of women under 25 report regular period pain and there is little…
