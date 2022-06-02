Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why do I need to pee more in the cold?

By Christian Moro, Associate Professor of Science & Medicine, Bond University
Charlotte Phelps, PhD Student, Bond University
No, you’re not imagining it. You can pee more in winter. Mostly, there’s nothing to worry about. But it could be a sign of hypothermia.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


