Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As the UK celebrates Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, why will so many Americans also be cheering her on?

By Arianne Chernock, Professor of History, Boston University
Share this article
The UK is set to spend four days celebrating the very long monarchy of Queen Elizabeth II. But as the Platinum Jubilee is marked, why do so many Americans also fawn over the British royal family?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Decisive people don't make better decisions – new research
~ What is Québec's Bill 32 on academic freedom, and why does it matter?
~ Inhaled vaccine for COVID-19: The pandemic accelerated decades of research leading to jab-free vaccine now in human testing
~ To prevent disasters like Lac-Mégantic, private interests cannot be allowed to affect regulations
~ Why big university surpluses underscore the need to reform how they are funded and governed
~ How the 2022 federal election may finally signal an end to 'White Australia'
~ Can you be overweight and healthy?
~ Tired of hearing men talk to men about music? This Woman's Work changes the narrative brilliantly
~ Top Gun: Maverick is a film obsessed with its former self
~ DR Congo: Civilians at Risk Amid Resurgence of M23 Rebels
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter