Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: Civilians at Risk Amid Resurgence of M23 Rebels

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People flee fighting between Congolese troops and M23 rebels near Kibumba, north of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 24, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa (Goma) – Congolese security forces and the M23 armed group in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo need to minimize harm to civilians during renewed fighting, Human Rights Watch said today. Past fighting between government forces and the rebels resulted in widespread abuses against the civilian population and prolonged humanitarian crises.  Armed conflict in North Kivu province since May 22, 2022 has…


© Human Rights Watch -


