Islamic State: how western European states are failing to protect 28,000 children born to foreign fighters
By Alison Bisset, Associate Professor in International Human Rights Law, University of Reading, University of Reading
Saeed Bagheri, Lecturer in International Law, University of Reading
Western European states are ignoring the international legal rights of children and using national security arguments to avoid responsibility for them.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 1st 2022