Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Islamic State: how western European states are failing to protect 28,000 children born to foreign fighters

By Alison Bisset, Associate Professor in International Human Rights Law, University of Reading, University of Reading
Saeed Bagheri, Lecturer in International Law, University of Reading
Western European states are ignoring the international legal rights of children and using national security arguments to avoid responsibility for them.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


