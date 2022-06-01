Panic, horror and chaos: what went wrong at the Champions League final – and what needs to be done to make football safer
By Daniel Silverstone, Professor of Criminology, Head of the School of Law and Criminology,, University of Greenwich
Jan Andre Lee Ludvigsen, Senior Lecturer, International Relations and Politics with Sociology, Liverpool John Moores University
Daniel Silverstone, a professor of criminology and an expert in policing studies, attended the Champion’s League final in Paris and witnessed chaotic scenes. Here, he and Jan Ludvigsen examine what the latest research can tell us about how to tackle an issue that continues to bring football – and the authorities that police it – into disrepute.
I was one of those unlucky Liverpool fans, caught up in the middle of the chaos battling to enter the stadium’s gate Y at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday.…
- Wednesday, June 1st 2022