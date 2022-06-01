Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Croatia: Dissident and Pussy Riot member must not be extradited to Turkmenistan

By Amnesty International
Responding to yesterday’s arrest in Croatia of activist and member of the band Pussy Riot, Aysoltan Niyazov, who faces possible extradition to Turkmenistan, Amnesty International’s Julia Hall, Deputy Director for Europe, said: “The Croatian authorities know that Aysoltan Niyazov’s activism would put her at great risk of suffering serious abuse, including torture and other ill-treatment, […] The post Croatia: Dissident and Pussy Riot member must not be extradited to Turkmenistan appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


