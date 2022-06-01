Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Release municipal councilor put on trial for criticizing Russian aggression in Ukraine

By Amnesty International
Hearings have begun today in the case against Aleksei Gorinov, a Moscow municipal councilor who was charged with disseminating “knowingly false information” after he criticized Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: “Councilor Aleksei Gorinov is being prosecuted because he dared to speak out against Russia’s […] The post Russia: Release municipal councilor put on trial for criticizing Russian aggression in Ukraine appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


