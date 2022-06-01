Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Boris Johnson's future: a philosophical exercise for wavering Tory MPs

By Christopher Bennett, Professor in the Philosophy Department, University of Sheffield
Prisoners in the UK are not allowed to vote. Their fate is a useful starting point for any backbencher wondering if it’s time to write a letter of no confidence in the prime minister.The Conversation


