Human Rights Observatory

Modern-day struggle at James Madison's plantation Montpelier to include the descendants' voices of the enslaved

By Stephen P. Hanna, Professor of Geography, University of Mary Washington
Amy Potter, Associate Professor of Geography, Georgia Southern University
Derek H. Alderman, Professor of Geography, University of Tennessee
Once owned by James Madison, the Montpelier plantation remains a model for presenting a full depiction of the life of the former president as well as the lives of those he enslaved.The Conversation


