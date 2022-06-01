Modern-day struggle at James Madison's plantation Montpelier to include the descendants' voices of the enslaved
By Stephen P. Hanna, Professor of Geography, University of Mary Washington
Amy Potter, Associate Professor of Geography, Georgia Southern University
Derek H. Alderman, Professor of Geography, University of Tennessee
Once owned by James Madison, the Montpelier plantation remains a model for presenting a full depiction of the life of the former president as well as the lives of those he enslaved.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 1st 2022