Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

North Korea: how the COVID outbreak is putting pressure on the regime

By Christoph Bluth, Professor of International Relations and Security, University of Bradford
Share this article
For most of the COVID pandemic, North Korea has taken a different approach to the rest of the world. While other countries locked down and restricted international travel, the North Korean government took its own measures to protect itself, including denying the existence of the virus, refusing donations of vaccines and restricting information to its citizens.

In early 2020, North Korea had an advantage compared to other countries: much of the population never interacted…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Jubilee: from home movies to tea cosies – why people love sending gifts to the Queen
~ NFTs: how top brands like Nike and Prada are using them – and what could go wrong
~ Boris Johnson's future: a philosophical exercise for wavering Tory MPs
~ How the role and visibility of chaplains changed over the past century
~ More student or faculty diversity on campus leads to lower racial gaps in graduation rates
~ Modern-day struggle at James Madison's plantation Montpelier to include the descendants' voices of the enslaved
~ 'Masked' cancer drug stealthily trains immune system to kill tumors while sparing healthy tissues, reducing treatment side effects
~ Guns in the US: why the NRA is so successful at preventing reform
~ Elections: a global ranking rates US weakest among liberal democracies
~ What are digital twins? A pair of computer modeling experts explain
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter