Human Rights Observatory

Tribute to renowned South African economist Francis Wilson

By Murray Leibbrandt, NRF Chair in Poverty and Inequality Research; Director of the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit, University of Cape Town
In 2016, South African economist Francis Wilson was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Cape Town. Nominators of a person for this highest honorary degree get to select from one of two criteria:

  • On grounds of exceptional scholarship in accordance with the ideals and principles of the university

  • On grounds of exceptional other achievement or public service in accordance with the ideals and principles of the university.

Those nominating Francis, who…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


