With diesel $2 a litre and a new leader, the Nationals could pivot on climate to focus on energy independence

By Geoff Cockfield, Honorary Professor in Sustainable Agriculture and Rural Development, University of Southern Queensland
The Nationals have long promoted coal for regional development and politics. But new leader David Littleproud could seize the moment and refocus the regional party.The Conversation


