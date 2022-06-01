Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I’m getting older, how can I prevent falls?

By Anne Tiedemann, Professor of Physical Activity and Health, University of Sydney
Cathie Sherrington, Professor, University of Sydney
Kim Delbaere, Senior Principal Research Scientist, Neuroscience Research Australia
Falls are common. Each year one in every three people aged over 65 will fall. Around one in ten falls lead to serious injury. Most of us have a friend or relative who has experienced an injury from a fall and know what a life-changing event it can be.

The most common serious injuries are fractures and brain injuries. Falls can also result in a loss of confidence, which can lead to restriction…The Conversation


