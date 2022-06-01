Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Execution-Style Killings Emblematic of Impunity by South Sudan Army

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image In this file photo, soldiers cheer at a ceremony marking the 34th anniversary of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) in the capital Juba, South Sudan, November 4, 2017. © 2017 AP Photo/Samir Bol, File On May 25, 16-year-old Justin Lisok Lomuresuk, a primary school student from Kiri boma of Kajokeji in South Sudan’s Central Equatoria state, was cutting wood when he found the decomposing body of a soldier tied to a tree. He told his siblings, who then reported it to local authorities. The next day, while villagers, local officials, and police gathered at the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Attacks on Education Increased Worldwide During Pandemic
~ Chinese nationalists scapegoat feminists and LGBTQ+ people for the declining birth rate
~ With diesel $2 a litre and a new leader, the Nationals could pivot on climate to focus on energy independence
~ Word from The Hill: Albanese's ministry mixes stability and surprise
~ Should you feed child guests dinner? What #Swedengate tells us about food culture and social expectations
~ I’m getting older, how can I prevent falls?
~ Keep Pressure on Sudan’s Coup Leaders
~ In the animal kingdom, mating calls and pheromones can attract a mate – or a canny predator
~ Meet the world's largest plant: a single seagrass clone stretching 180 km in Western Australia's Shark Bay
~ Why is it so cold right now? And how long will it last? A climate scientist explains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter