Human Rights Observatory

In the animal kingdom, mating calls and pheromones can attract a mate – or a canny predator

By Thomas White, Senior lecturer, University of Sydney
Reproduction is the ultimate goal in life for most animals, but securing a mate is hard work. You must not only find a potential suitor, but hold their attention, identify yourself, and advertise your quality.

To achieve this, animals use “sexual signals”. These conspicuous displays or ornaments help beat out the competition in the contest for mates. And some of the most beautiful aspects of the animal world have evolved for this purpose.

Sexual signals are costly, though, and not just in terms of the energy it takes to sing or dance. One seemingly obvious and profound…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


