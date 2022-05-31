Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stolpersteine: UK joins the world's largest Holocaust memorial

By Tim Cole, Professor of Social History, University of Bristol
Share this article
The legacy of the Holocaust stretches beyond a handful of death camps and ghettos. Stumbling Stones hope to help people remember thatThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Spreading misinformation about Kosovo was once again used as part of election strategy in Serbia
~ The folly of the work-life balance
~ 3 ways Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is affecting the former Soviet region
~ Calls for ‘ethical oil’ are pushing Canada to become a petro-state
~ After Ontario's COVID-19 school closures, a responsive recovery plan is critical
~ Weight loss advice from GPs really can help people slim down and stay that way – new research
~ Why the Apple and Google app store monopoly could soon be over
~ Four reasons the UK Conservative Party should be worried about Australia's recent election result
~ Platinum jubilee: how Britain's children captured the Queen's coronation in scrapbooks 70 years ago
~ How to make your lawn wildlife friendly all year round – tips from an ecologist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter