Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ANC policy papers touch on key issues facing agriculture and land reform in South Africa

By Wandile Sihlobo, Senior Fellow, Department of Agricultural Economics, Stellenbosch University
The latest policy discussion document published by the African National Congress (ANC) presents a positive change from the ambiguous agriculture policy the South African governing party has maintained in the recent past. The latest document talks to the primary issues that, if implemented relentlessly, would drive the sector’s growth in ways that would benefit all.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


