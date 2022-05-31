Tolerance.ca
Hotter Kalahari desert may stop hornbills breeding by 2027

By Nicholas B. Pattinson, Doctoral student FitzPatrick Institute of African Ornithology, University of Cape Town
Rapid climate change has the potential to strongly influence the physiology, behaviour and breeding success of animals. Research is showing that increasing temperatures, for instance, are having negative effects on animals. These range from mass die-off events during heat waves to less obvious problems like difficulty finding food.

For birds in arid zones, rising…The Conversation


