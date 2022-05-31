Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stockholm+50: Sweden hosts major UN environment conference, yet is losing its own green credentials

By Victor Galaz, Deputy Director and Associate Professor, Stockholm Resilience Centre, Stockholm University
You can almost feel the expectations in the air of the city of Stockholm, Sweden. The United Nations has organised a meeting of governments and the international sustainability community on June 2 and 3 to commemorate 50 years after the historic 1972 United Nations Conference on the Human Environment that took place in the same city. Governments and others are expected to accelerate implementation of climate and biodiversity commitments, the UN’s…The Conversation


