Human Rights Observatory

The courage to feel uncomfortable: what Australians need to learn to achieve real reconciliation

By Bindi Bennett, Associate Professor First Nations Health, Bond University
Learning about First Nations people and their histories can make some feel awkward or uncomfortable at times. However, being willing to embrace that discomfort is vital to learning.The Conversation


